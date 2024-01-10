Independent Online
Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Military man accused of gunning down wife in Pinetown home, appears in court

Tania Msane Zungu was found dead in her Pinetown home on January 3. She is pictured with her husband, Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu, who has appeared in court, charged with her murder. Picture: Facebook

Tania Msane Zungu was found dead in her Pinetown home on January 3. She is pictured with her husband, Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu, who has appeared in court, charged with her murder. Picture: Facebook

Published 28m ago

A man, accused of gunning down his wife in their Pinetown home on January 3, has appeared in court.

Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu made his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court this week.

On January 3, IOL reported that Tania Msane Zungu was shot dead in her home in Padfield Park in Pinetown.

ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find SA Police Service and private security companies already parked outside the home.

“Paramedics were shown inside the house, where a female was found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Jamieson said.

He said paramedics assessed the patient and unfortunately found that there was nothing they could do for her, and she was declared deceased at the scene.

Murder-accused Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu during his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

The couple’s children, aged 15 and 13, and an elderly woman were in the house at the time of the murder.

Zungu fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services. However, he later handed himself over to police and was duly charged.

Zungu was remanded in custody, and the State is opposing bail.

Speaking to the Daily News, Msane's mother, Gwen Msane, said she was visiting with the family at the time of her daughter's death.

She said that by 9.30am, Zungu was still home, and she heard her daughter screaming that Zungu was assaulting her.

She described her son-in-law as a violent man who last year handed over his firearm.

Msane told the publication that she was concerned that Zungu would be granted bail.

Tania was laid to rest at the weekend.

IOL

