Mining kingpin allegedly linked to multiple murders killed in Soweto police gun battle

An alleged illicit mining kingpin wanted in connection with 29 murders has been killed in a shootout with police. The suspect died in a gun battle with police in Jabulani, Soweto at the weekend.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Mathe stated that a team in Gauteng, led by the National Intervention Unit (NIU), traced the suspect to Soweto. “The deceased suspect, who is a Lesotho national, has been linked to at least twenty-nine illegal mining related murders in Florida and Nomzamo in Soweto where sixteen people were killed at a local tavern. “During the tracing operation, the Lesotho national was shot and killed by police after pointing a firearm at police and resisting arrest at his hideout in Soweto.”

These investigations form part of Operation Vala Umgodi, the government's response aimed at preventing, combating, and putting a stop to illegal mining activities. The police currently operate in seven hotspot provinces, namely Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal. The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, said the operation made commendable progress in dealing decisively with those involved in illicit mining activities across the country.

Mathe said in other notable successes 62 suspects in Limpopo and 9 suspects in the Northern Cape were arrested for their role in illegal mining activities. “In April, the same team seized R1 million in cash and a number of illicit mining equipment such as explosive devices and digging equipment was seized from a house used by illegal miners in Carletonville and seen over 4000 arrested for their roles in illicit mining. During the operation police seized 7,130 uncut diamonds worth R32 million.