Minister calls for probe after convict breaks bottle, tries to stab Mamelodi court officials

A security and risk assessment is set to get under way at the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court after a suspect attacked two court officials on Thursday. It is alleged that moments after a verdict was delivered on the man's case, he broke a bottle and tried to attack the prosecutor and stenographer.

“As the police are currently investigating the matter, the department is unable to disclose further details at this time,” the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said in a statement. “However, senior management from the department has visited the Mamelodi Court and all staff affected by the incident will receive trauma counselling support.” The incident has been condemned by Minister Thembi Simelane.

She has since called for a comprehensive security and risk assessment at the court to identify any potential lapses and implement immediate measures to address any gaps. “We will not tolerate such acts of violence in our courts. The suspect will be prosecuted for committing this crime. It is essential that our courts remain free to fulfil their constitutionally mandated role in administering justice without fear of harm,” Simelane said. “Any assault on court officials undermines the authority of the state and will not be tolerated.”