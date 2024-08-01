Minister Mchunu praises SAPS for rescuing businessman and R300 million drug bust

The minister of police, Senzo Mchunu, has praised the South African Police Service (SAPS) for rescuing a kidnapped businessman and seizing R300 million worth of crystal meth in Johannesburg in an outstanding operation, showcasing the law enforcement agency’s dedication to public safety. The South African Police Service (SAPS) successfully rescued a kidnapped businessman and arrested eight suspects allegedly involved in a major drug trafficking operation.

The police action also led to the seizure of drugs suspected to be crystal meth with an estimated street value of R300 million. “The successful rescue of the kidnapped businessman and the substantial drug bust demonstrate our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens,” said Mchunu. “This operation reflects the dedication and bravery of our police officers, who risk their lives daily to protect our communities.”

The businessman was kidnapped on July 5, from a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort. After relentless efforts by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team, he was rescued from a house in Lenasia on July 31. Two suspects in this high-profile case were arrested last week, the police said. This follows another successful rescue of a kidnapped businessman by law enforcement agencies in Nelson Mandela Bay a few weeks ago.

The intelligence-driven operations on July 31, led the multidisciplinary team to a hotel in East Gate and two apartments in Fourways. These co-ordinated raids culminated in the arrest of six additional suspects and a significant seizure of crystal meth, disrupting a major drug trafficking operation. “Our fight against organised crime and drug trafficking requires a united front, leveraging the strengths of various law enforcement agencies. This success is a testament to what we can achieve through collaboration and the diligent application of our resources,” Mchunu said, highlighting the importance of inter-agency co-operation and advanced technology in combating crime. According to the Ministry of Police, there is a growing trend of drug involvement by foreign nationals in South Africa, which is a significant concern. The SAPS continues to uphold the principles enshrined in the South African Constitution and various legislative frameworks, ensuring that justice is served, and the rule of law is maintained.