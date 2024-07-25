Minister of police commends SAPS for swift action in Inanda officer murder case

The South African Police Service (SAPS) successfully tracked down and arrested the suspects involved in the murder of a police officer in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal. The operation was carried out by the SAPS Inanda Trio Task Team, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Provincial Tracking Team, and the DPCI Anti-Gang Unit.

According to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, the suspects had been evading justice since the heinous crime was committed in 2023. On Tuesday, July 22, a combined operation of law enforcement agencies culminated in a shootout in which three of the suspects were fatally wounded. “The loss of a police officer in the line of duty is a profound tragedy, not only for the family and colleagues of the fallen officer but for the entire nation. To the members of the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS, your bravery and dedication are a testament to the spirit of our police force,” Mchunu said.