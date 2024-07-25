Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Saturday, July 27, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Minister of police commends SAPS for swift action in Inanda officer murder case

Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, commends SAPS officers for their swift action in apprehending suspects involved in the Inanda officer murder case. Picture: SAPS

Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, commends SAPS officers for their swift action in apprehending suspects involved in the Inanda officer murder case. Picture: SAPS

Published Jul 25, 2024

Share

The South African Police Service (SAPS) successfully tracked down and arrested the suspects involved in the murder of a police officer in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

The operation was carried out by the SAPS Inanda Trio Task Team, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Provincial Tracking Team, and the DPCI Anti-Gang Unit.

According to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, the suspects had been evading justice since the heinous crime was committed in 2023.

On Tuesday, July 22, a combined operation of law enforcement agencies culminated in a shootout in which three of the suspects were fatally wounded.

“The loss of a police officer in the line of duty is a profound tragedy, not only for the family and colleagues of the fallen officer but for the entire nation. To the members of the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS, your bravery and dedication are a testament to the spirit of our police force,” Mchunu said.

“The SAPS will continue to pursue those who threaten the peace and safety of our communities with unyielding determination. I urge the public to work hand-in-hand with the police by providing any information that could assist in preventing and solving crimes.

“Together, we can build safer communities for all,” said the minister emphasising community co-operation to bring criminals to justice.

IOL

Related Topics:

law enforcementpolicearrestcrimejusticelawcrime law and justicesapskwazulu natalsenzo mchunumurderinvestigationscrime and courtssafetypolice brutality