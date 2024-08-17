Minister welcomes arrest of teen suspected of killing Deveney Nel

The teen was arrested on Friday night after an extensive investigation by members of the South African Police Services’ Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, welcomed the arrest of a 17-year-old boy suspected of murdering 16-year-old Deveney Nel .

“I welcome the arrest. Our confidence in the SAPS investigation under the personal command of Brigadier Leon Hanana has been confirmed. We request the community to allow the court case to take its course so that justice can be done, anyone with additional information to contact the police urgently,” said Minister Marais.

The Hoërskool Overberg learner’s body was found in a storeroom.

It’s believed that she was not murdered in the story but was in fact dragged from a toilet and dumped in the storeroom.