Missing 21-month-old girl, Motheo Rashilo, found dead in Limpopo bushes

Pretoria - Police in Lebowakgomo, outside Polokwane have opened a case of inquest, after the body of a missing 21-month-old baby girl, Motheo Rashilo, was found in bushes near Malatane Village. Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the grim discovery was made on Wednesday, while the child has been missing for almost a week.

“The child's body was discovered after she was reported missing on Friday 28 October. The mother allegedly left the child at her friend's place while she ran errands. When she returned, she was informed that the child had disappeared,” Seabi narrated. Consequently, the mother reported the matter of the missing child at Lebowakgomo police station. “Police immediately started with investigations and search operations which ultimately led to the discovery of the body on Wednesday at about 4pm.

“It is not clear at this stage how the deceased got to the bushes, but the unfolding police investigations will ultimately reveal the cause of death. Police appeal to community members to give them space to fully investigate the matter,” said Seabi. “Anyone with information regarding this incident should urgently contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Michael Magadani on 072 029 7499, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or My SAPS App”. In September, the body of a four-year-old boy, Mpendulo Ngcukani, who was reported missing on July 30 was found next to the N11 road near Middelburg, about five kilometres from his parents' house.

At the time, police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the boy’s lifeless body was found on September 9. “A search was immediately launched by police (after the boy was reported missing in July) with the assistance of community members, with no success. The investigating officer decided to involve the services of other police units to intensify the search,” said Mohlala. “With the assistance of the police mounted unit, police divers and family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS), the lifeless body of Mpendulo was sadly located not far from his home.”

