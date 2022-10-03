Missing boy, 8, found dead near his home

Johannesburg – An 8-year-old boy who was reported missing at Elukwatini police station on Friday, has been found dead in Tjakastad near his home in Mpumalanga. His partly decomposed body was found on Sunday, in a street close to his house where the family together with the police previously conducted a search with no success.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the police were awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death, as the investigation continues. “Police urge anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact Detective Constable Richard Masuku on 060 637 8757 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. “Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS App. All information will be treated as confidential, and callers can opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala said.

He said Mpumalanga’s provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has emphasised to the public that police would dig deep in their investigation to ensure that justice was served, without fear or favour. ∎ In a separate incident, a 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death in Mzinti near Komatipoort, also in Mpumalanga. Mohlala said the woman allegedly stabbed her former boyfriend on Sunday, following a heated argument.

“Reports also indicate that the man was somehow found later by the suspect lying in the street at about 7am, with a stab wound in the chest,” he said. “The probe by the police suggests that the woman allegedly stabbed him during their squabble and left him outside her house. Even though she later reportedly called for help, she was not let off the hook. The man was taken to Tonga hospital, where he succumbed to the injury. “The female suspect was arrested and charged with murder,” Mohlala said.

∎ In the Eastern Cape, police said a 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 35-year-old brother to death in an apparent dispute at their home in Motherwell. Police spokesperson, Captain André Beetge, said the 35-year-old man was taken to the Motherwell Health Centre. “Shortly after arriving at the health centre, the victim succumbed to his injury. The victim’s 32-year-old brother was swiftly arrested and a knife was seized,” Beetge said.

