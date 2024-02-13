Missing Cape Town girl’s body found in canal

The body of a missing Cape Town primary school learner was found in a canal at the weekend, police confirmed. Monneashia Prins, 11, went missing on Friday and had been last seen wearing a grey school pants and a pink hoodie.

She was last seen near the Ithemba Farms in the vicinity of Blue Downs and Eerste River. The Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the child’s body was found, however, at the time it was unidentified. “Kleinvlei police registered an inquest for investigation after the body of an unknown child was discovered in a canal near Ithemba Farms on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

“The victim was covered in mud and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Twigg said. However, a missing persons report was only filed on Sunday, February 11, Twigg confirmed. The news of the girl’s disappearance spread on social media and Spurwing Primary School also appealed to members of the community to assist in locating their learner.

Search parties were formed to find the missing child with many praying for the girl’s safe return. However, police confirmed the unidentified body found was that of the missing primary school learner. “It was established that the body that was found was that of the child that was reported missing. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Twigg said.