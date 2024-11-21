Missing Cape Town hiker found dead

A Cape Town man, who was reported missing after he went hiking in Newlands Forest in Cape Town on Saturday, has been found dead.
The body of 66-year-old Dhananjaya Naidoo was found on Wednesday, November 20.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Naidoo’s body was found on a contour path in the Newlands forest.
“An inquest was registered for further investigation.”
Twigg said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Earlier this week, Private Investigator Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services urged anyone with information to come forward.
Bolhuis said Naidoo, whose nickname was Dhana, was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a light blue and grey golf shirt.
