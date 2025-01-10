Missing child: Have you seen 13-year-old Lindiwe Skhosana?

The family of missing 13-year-old Lindiwe Skhosana from the Free State wants the public's aid in finding her. Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said Lindiwe's mother claims that on December 30, at around 7.30am, she left her home to travel to town, leaving her four children alone.

"When she returned at about 11am, she only found three of her children who informed her that after she left for town, Lindiwe bathed and left without saying where she was going," Kareli said. Lindiwe was last seen wearing black denim pants, a blue jacket and white Puma trainers. Anyone who might know Lindiwe's location is urged to call Heilbron Detective Constable Selloane Masa on 062 095 5711, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or leave an anonymous tip via MySAPS App.

In 2024, a total of 632 children were reported to have been missing. Athlenda Mathe, national police spokesperson, said that during the last 10 years, 8,743 children had been reported missing to police across the country. Joshlin Smith, a six-year-old from Saldanha Bay, was among those who did not return home by 2024.

Racquel "Kelly" Smith, Joshlin's mother, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn face charges in connection with her disappearance and kidnapping. Pre-trial procedures in the Western Cape High Court are scheduled to begin on January 31. Bianca van Aswegen,the national co-ordinator for Missing Children SA and criminologist who has overseen numerous cases throughout the country, said children and parents need to be careful when posting personal information on social media, which increases the risk of missing cases and abductions.