Missing Durban tour operator found dead

A Durban tour operator who was last seen on Friday has been found dead, KwaZulu-Natal police said. The body of 59-year-old Sagren Kaniappen was found down an embankment in Tea Estate, Verulam, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Kaniappen’s body was wrapped in a white sack and decomposition had already started. He had left his home on Friday morning, to pick up a client at King Shaka International Airport and was meant to drop the client off at Hillcrest. His vehicle was later recovered in Cato Manor.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Verulam SAPS was investigating a case of murder after the body of a 59-year-old man was found at Tea Estate in Verulam. “The body which was in the early stage of decomposition was retrieved dense bush by the police officers from the Search and Rescue unit,” Gwala said. “It is alleged that the victim was kidnapped and a case was registered at Phoenix. His vehicle was later found abandoned at Cato Manor. The matter is still under investigation.”