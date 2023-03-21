Missing Durban woman’s mutilated body found in South Beach alley

Durban police are investigating a case of murder after a missing woman’s body was found in an alley, with her tongue and bottom lip sliced off. Twenty-four-year-old Luyanda Cele’s body was identified by her relatives at the weekend just hours after she was reported missing.

In a post shared on social media, Cele worked as an intern at the City’s Occupational Health and Safety Unit. According to the missing person’s flyer, Cele was last seen on Friday, March 17, leaving the Durban city centre.

The missing person’s poster that was shared on social media. “Her colleagues reported that she left the office, Rennie House on Victoria Embankment, on Friday after 4pm. She had told her sister that she was going out for drinks after work. The details of the person she met are unknown,” the poster read. According to her sister, Sithabile, they were called and asked to go to the Point SAPS station where they were told that a woman’s body was found near Metro Lodge in South Beach.

Sithabile said they were told that her bottom lip and tongue had been cut out. She said police were still to conduct a post mortem which would determine if any other body parts had been removed or if she had been raped. Police said the motive for the killing had yet to be established.