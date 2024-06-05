Missing Eastern Cape woman, last seen in her boyfriend’s Mercedes Benz, found dead, one person arrested

A 24-year-old Eastern Cape woman who was reported missing has been found dead. Eastern Cape police confirmed that the body of Zintle Takane was found buried in a shallow grave in Fort Beaufort on Tuesday.

One person has been arrested in connection with Takane’s murder and is expected to appear in the Fort Beaufort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said Takane was reported missing on Friday (May 31). On Tuesday, police appealed to anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the police.

“It is alleged that Takane was last seen at around 9pm with her boyfriend in Mike Valley, Fort Beaufort,” Mawisa said. “It is further alleged that she left with her boyfriend in his white Mercedes-Benz. That was the last time anyone had seen or heard from her. Her boyfriend could also not be traced for any information concerning her whereabouts.” Police said a 34- year-old man was arrested and charged.

Mawisa said police investigations were ongoing. In another incident in the Eastern Cape, a grandmother was found buried in her garden. Her two grandsons and their friend were charged for her murder.

At the time, police said their arrest follows the disappearance of their 71-year-old grandmother on April 12, 2024. “A search by police and community members was conducted and came with no good results,” said police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni. The following day, police were summoned to a scene where they found the body of a woman buried in shallow grave in her garden.