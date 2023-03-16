Missing elderly Jericho man found dead in the bushes

Rustenburg - An elderly man who went missing from an old age home in Jericho, near Brits, has been found dead in the bushes.
He went missing a week ago.
“He allegedly died of natural causes. An inquest has been opened,” said North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani.
John Gumede, 75, who was residing at a local old age home in Jericho village close to Letlhabile, was last seen on March 10 at about 4pm, when he left the old age home without informing anyone and never returned.
A search was conducted around the neighbourhood and Jericho precinct without any success.
Meanwhile, in Limpopo, the police in Thohoyandou said Fhatuwani Nguluvhe, 34, of Bale village, went missing on March 6, allegedly while shopping at Thavhani Mall.
“Search operations were conducted at her relatives, friends and surrounding areas without success.
“Anyone with information that can assist the police to reunite the missing woman with her family should contact investigating officer Sergeant Mpho Gethe on 072 092 2677 or 015 960 1000 or call Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or call the nearest police station,” said Sergeant Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa.
IOL