Missing elderly Jericho man found dead in the bushes

Rustenburg - An elderly man who went missing from an old age home in Jericho, near Brits, has been found dead in the bushes.

“He allegedly died of natural causes. An inquest has been opened,” said North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani.

John Gumede, 75, who was residing at a local old age home in Jericho village close to Letlhabile, was last seen on March 10 at about 4pm, when he left the old age home without informing anyone and never returned.

A search was conducted around the neighbourhood and Jericho precinct without any success.