Missing four-year-old Mpendulo found dead five kilometres from home

Pretoria - The body of a four-year-old boy, Mpendulo Ngcukani, who was reported missing on July 30 was found next to the N11 road near Middelburg, about five kilometres from his parents' house. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the boy’s lifeless body was found yesterday.

“A search was immediately launched by police (after the boy was reported missing in July) with the assistance of community members, with no success. The investigating officer decided to involve the services of other police units to intensify the search,” said Mohlala. “With the assistance of the police mounted unit, police divers and family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS), the lifeless body of Mpendulo was sadly located not far from his home,” he said Police are now investigating an inquest docket “with an aspiration to determine the cause of death, whether he died naturally or not”.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she had been “saddened” by the child’s death. She sent condolences to Mpendulo’s family. Manamela also took the opportunity to caution parents to “always be on high alert with regard to the whereabouts of their children”, ensuring that do not play without adult supervision.

In August, police in Mpumalanga requested assistance from community members to locate seven-year-old Lesedi Andile Chiloane who went missing. Police in Mpumalanga requested information on seven-year-old Lesedi Andile Chiloane after he vanished from his family home in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS “The little boy reportedly went missing at Chochocho Trust near Masoyi on Sunday, August 28, 2022,” Mohlala said at the time. “According to information, the victim was last seen at home by his family. On that fateful day, the boy, his cousin and the grandfather were busy watering some plants in the garden at around 9am. It is further said that during his disappearance, he was wearing grey jeans and a grey jersey,” he said.

Hi family reported Lesedi’s disappearance to the police on the same day. “The case was assigned to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. Since the victim went missing, police, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders as well as members of the community, have been hard at work searching for the victim, but the child has not yet been found,” said Mohlala. Police have urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact Detective Sergeant Mthunzi Shadrack Mokgoadi at 079 420 8842 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.”

