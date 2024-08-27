Missing Free State couple found unharmed in Gauteng after kidnapping ordeal

In a successful operation led by the South African Police Service, a missing couple from Bethlehem, Pastor Phillip Mashudu, 55, and his wife, Elsie Matlou Mashudu, 54, have been found unharmed in Everton, Gauteng. The couple was discovered on the evening of Monday, August 26, following a harrowing ordeal that began with their abduction last Friday, August 23.

The Mashudus were reported missing after they failed to arrive at a church conference in Parys on Friday. Their vehicle was later found abandoned in Sebokeng on Sunday, August 25, raising concerns about their safety. The Free State police commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane spearheaded an intensive search. "We left no stone unturned," stated Motswenyane.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of our dedicated team, we were able to trace and recover Pastor Mashudu and his wife. They were found unharmed at a house in Everton after three suspects were arrested in Sharpeville." The breakthrough came when police, following crucial leads, arrested the three suspects and uncovered information that led them to the Everton location. A fourth suspect was arrested at the house, where police also seized several bank cards, a significant amount of cash, and a toy gun.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had been hijacked and kidnapped while travelling between Heilbron and Sasolburg. The suspects, all males aged between 31 and 41, are expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, August 29, facing charges of hijacking and kidnapping. Motswenyane expressed gratitude to all units involved in the operation, which included teams from the Free State Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, the Fezile Dabi District Detectives, and multiple other law enforcement agencies from both Free State and Gauteng.