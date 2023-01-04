Missing Free State twins found unharmed

Rustenburg - Missing Free State 5-year-old Moraile twins and their aunt have been found in good health. Olerato and Orakilwe Moraile and their aunt Sylvia Majoro were found by the police’s search team and reunited with their family.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The three are all in good health,” Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said. “The South African Police Service would like to thank all media houses and community safety structures which helped to spread the message wide and helped with the search.” Five-year-old Olerato Moraile, his twin sister, Orakilwe, and their 29-year-old aunt Sylvia Majoro were reported missing after they went to buy vegetables at a nearby stall in Bergman Square in Bloemspruit on New Year’s Day and never returned.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, police said Sivuyile Mzananda, 27, has been missing since December 29. “SAPS Despatch Detectives are urgently seeking the community’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old man who went missing on Thursday, 29 December 2022. It is alleged that Sivuyile Mzananda was visiting a friend in Khayamnandi, Despatch, when he left the friend’s house on foot at about 01:23,” Captain Gerda Swart said. “Mzananda was clad in a blue pair of denim jeans, yellow short-sleeve shirt and white Adidas takkies. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Christine Jonck, on 082 441 7828, 041 933 8000, SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111 or contact the nearest police station. Information can also be shared via MySAPS App,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement