Missing Johannesburg woman found dead on a Durban beach

The family of a 35-year-old Johannesburg woman, who was reported missing, are devastated after she drowned at a beach on the South of Durban. Janine Chetty’s body was located by local community members in Illovo Beach.

Dawn Gounden, from Renegades Search and Rescue, said Chetty had been visiting Durban from Gauteng. Gounden said her body was found on September 21, 2024. She had been a victim of a drowning incident. “At the time community members had tried to ascertain information of her identity assuming she was from Durban,” Gounden said.

“A week later after her family filed a missing persons report they contacted VCSI (Vulnerable Citizens Support Initiative) missing persons organisation.” Gounden said Chetty’s photograph was widely circulated in a hope to locate her. “Renegades Search and Rescue who was requested by the team to assist, had linked Janine to the person located on the beach,” Gounden said.

“Her family was notified and thereafter proceeded to Durban to identify her.” Speaking on behalf of the family, Gounden said Chetty has been described by her family as a beautiful soul who touched the lives of many. “Her family is experiencing an immense loss and is devastated by the circumstances of her death,” Gounden said.

“They thanked all those involved in the search for her to help bring closure to the family.” Gouden said the family said that Chetty’s love for travel and her kind-hearted spirit will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Amanzimtoti police are investigating an inquest docket following an incident in which a woman was found dead on 21 September 2024 on Illovu beach in Amanzimtoti.