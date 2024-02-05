Missing KwaZulu-Natal teenager’s body found at the bottom of a cliff

A 16-year-old teenager, who went missing on Thursday, was found dead at the bottom of a cliff in the Hlathikhulu area on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. The teenager’s body was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

IPSS Medical Search and Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said, they received reports of the missing teen on Saturday night. “Reports from the scene indicate that the youngster was last scene on Thursday (February 1) at around 2pm, and despite the local community searching for him ever since he was not located,” Meyrick said. “[The SA Police Service] SAPS K9 Search and Rescue conducted a search of the area on Saturday, but unfortunately were unable to locate the teen,” she said.

“On Sunday at first light, IPSS Search and Rescue arrived on scene and worked alongside the local community, Nduna Mbanjwa and K9 Saints to search for the teen. Searches were conducted along the top and bottom of cliffs in the area where he was last seen, utilizing a drone and two K9s.” Meyrick said the teen’s body was located near the bottom of one of the cliffs by K9 Ragnar and handler Musa of K9 Saints. “Sadly, he was declared deceased. His body was carried out of the thick bush with the help of members of the community and handed over to local SAPS where the cause of death will be subject to investigation,” Meyrick said.