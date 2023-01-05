Missing KZN boy, 5, found dead in neighbour’s pool

Durban – A missing 5-year-old boy has been found dead in his neighbour’s pool. Mvelo Gumede disappeared while playing in the yard at his home in Sun Crescent in Lotusville, Verulam, on Wednesday evening.

According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA, the boy’s father contacted them for assistance. “He informed officers that his son had been playing with a 6-year-old tenant, when she went home for refreshments. He said his son, Mvelo, could not be found.” Law enforcement officers questioned the little girl but she was unable to provide any information.

“A search party was formed and several locations around Lotusville were explored without success.” The pool where the boy was found. Balram said they searched until 2.30am on Thursday and resumed the search at dawn. “While RUSA members were searching bush in the area, they were informed by a resident that a child was found floating in his pool approximately 50 metres from their location.

“Reaction officers and RUSA medics proceeded to the property where the missing child was discovered floating face down in the pool. “Medics retrieved his body from the pool at 7.21am and declared him deceased shortly thereafter. “The boy sustained traumatic injuries to his face. His sandals were found floating in the pool,” said Balram.

The boy is believed to have entered the yard two doors away from his home through a damaged wire-mesh fence. According to Balram, Mvelo had been spending the holidays with his father. SAPS has been approached for comment.