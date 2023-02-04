Missing KZN man spotted on a train in India

Durban - A KwaZulu Natal man who went missing from an airport in India has been spotted. On Monday, Dhramalingum Pillay, 69, and his daughter were due to fly back to South Africa after a 10-day holiday in India.

But hours before his flight Pillay allegedly walked out of the airport and has not been found. His daughter raised alarm bells saying that her father recently suffered a stroke had dementia. He had no proof of identification on him.

Family friend and spokesperson Mandy Govender told IOL: “They had arrived at the airport for their flight which was in the early hours of the morning. “However, there was a long-flight delay and the daughter dozed off for a few minutes due to exhaustion and when she awoke her father was gone,” Govender said.

Posters of Pillay had gone viral on social media. Govender appealed to South Africans who have families in India to spread the information so that he can be located. On Saturday, Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said Pillay was spotted on Saturday on a train in Kurla - East Mumbai.

“Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) has inundated with calls from Indian Citizens, South Africans and organisations based in India offering assistance in locating Pillay. “His daughter currently in Mumbai has shared information with Reaction Officers and the search continues. “The public is also advised that Pillay would now be wearing a beard and was last seen wearing black clothing.”