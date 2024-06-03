Missing KZN pensioner found dead, police arrest two parolees

A missing KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has been found. The body of Russell Lexton Cromhout, 69, was recovered in Esenembe on the KZN North Coast on Saturday.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction South African (RUSA) he had been missing for over two weeks. Police confirmed that two suspects, aged 36 and 39, have charged in connection with Cromhout’s murder. “Police in Umhlali have arrested two suspects after they were positively linked with cases of house robbery and theft, and the murder of a 69-year-old man who was previously reported as missing,” KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Nethsuinda said.

Nethsuinda said on May 29, police responded to reports of house breaking and theft at a farm in the Waterfall area of Upper Tongaat. Police recovered the victim’s body in a sugar cane field on the KZN North Coast. Picture: SAPS “Upon arrival, police found that the house was ransacked and the owner as well as his vehicle were nowhere to be found,” Nethsuinda said. “Cases of house breaking and theft, as well as a missing person docket were opened.”

He said the Umhlali Serious and Violent Crime Unit took over the investigations and on Saturday (June 1,2024) police arrested a suspect at a grocery store in Upper Tongaat. “He was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition belonging to the man who was reported missing,” Nethsuinda said “Further investigations resulted in the arrest of a second suspect who was also found in possession of the missing man's vehicle as well as household items which were allegedly stolen during the house robbery.”

He said further investigations by police led the team to a sugarcane farm in the Waterfall area where the body of the 69-year-old man was recovered. “The suspects were duly charged with murder, house breaking and theft, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as the possession of suspected stolen property.” Nethsuinda said initial investigations have revealed that they were out on parole.

Balram said it was Cromhout’s son who raised the alarm bells. “According to his son, the elderly male was last seen at his small holding in Esenembe two weeks ago. “His house was discovered ransacked during a wellness check after family and friends were unable to make telephonic contact with him.