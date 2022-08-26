Missing KZN toddlers found dead

Durban – Two toddlers that went missing from their home in Ogengele, in Mtubatuba, at the weekend have been found dead. KwaMsane police said their bodies were found floating in the uMvuzane River on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police here called to the scene at around 2pm. She said the bodies were identified by family members. Earlier this week, police appealed for help in finding 2-year-old Simikahle Asiphile Siyaya and 3-year-old Seluleko Amukelani Ngema.

The toddlers were last seen at their home at about 2pm on August 20. Police are investigating. In a separate incident, in March this year, an Empangeni toddler who was missing for eight days was found dead behind a toilet.

Police said Nkosenhle Lwandile Ndimande's body was found by his father who went to investigate a bad smell coming from behind the toilet. "On investigation he noticed a big stone which he removed, and discovered the body of his son," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.