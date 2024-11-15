Missing Mossel Bay girl reunited with her mother

A nine-year-old Mossel Bay girl who was reported missing with her father in October has been reunited with her mother. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said that Yaleen Mare has been found and reunited with her mother, on November 8.

Last month, police appealed to the community to help find Yaleen and her father Jacob Mare who were reported missing on October 14, 2024. At the time, police said preliminary information suggest that on that day Jacob picked up his daughter at her school in Hartenbos and had not been seen since. Police subsequently said they were probing the possibility that the duo had left the country and that they were aware of a court order being in place.

Details of the circumstances leading up to Yaleen being found have not been provided by police. Meanwhile, as the festive season approaches, Dawn Gounden, from Renegades Search and Rescue in KwaZulu-Natal informed the public that there is no longer a waiting period to report a missing person. Gounden said during the busy season there is generally an influx of missing person cases reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS).