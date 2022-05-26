Missing Mpumalanga man found dead in bushes, his clothes missing

Pretoria – A 26-year-old man Mpho Kekana who was reported missing in Mpumalanga on May 17, has been found dead. “According to the information, Mr Kekana went missing after attending a tombstone unveiling ceremony on 15 May 2022 and his family reported him missing thereafter when he disappeared and did not return home,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

On Monday, police received information from an anonymous person indicating that a lifeless body of a man had been seen. “When the police arrived at the scene, in the bushes between Gamaria and Senotlolo near Vaalbank, they found the body in a state of decomposition. Kekana was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics at the scene,” Mohlala said. “Police had earlier assembled a team of investigators to probe his disappearance however he was never found until his body was discovered on that Monday. An inquest case is now being investigated by the police in Vaalbank, with the aim to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.”

Preliminary investigations thus far have revealed that some of the clothes Kekana was wearing when he disappeared are missing. Police said the investigations are continuing. “Police urge anyone with information that may assist in this case, to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police said. Earlier this month, the body of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of the party’s former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, was found dead in Mpumalanga after she had been missing for days.

