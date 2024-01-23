Missing organs of murdered Limpopo mom Magdeline Motlanthe, her son Nkgoropo found stored in bucket

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court has remanded 28-year-old Kgahlisho Ratsoma in custody after he was arrested for the murder of a 56-year-old woman and her 31-year-old son from Ivy Park, Limpopo police said. Ratsoma appeared in court on Monday and his case was adjourned to Tuesday, spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

“Kgahlisho Ratsoma's case was adjourned to Tuesday, January 23, for further investigation, with the suspect being remanded in police custody,” Ledwaba said. “Additionally, his accomplice, 29-year-old Katlego Ratsoma, will also be brought before court on the same date, facing charges of house robbery, kidnapping, and murder.” The bodies of Magdeline Motlanthe and her son Nkgoropo Joseph Motlanthe were found in different locations, along the Roedtan-Zebediela road in Waterberg and Apel in Sekhukhune District earlier this month.

Their dismembered bodies were found buried in shallow graves. “A task team compromising of murder and robbery unit, Westenburg, and Lebowakgomo detectives was established with the aim to resolve these cases and bring perpetrators to justice,” Ledwaba said. “On Saturday, January 20, police received information that Kgahlisho Ratsoma had handed himself to Boksburg [SA Police Service] SAPS in Gauteng, and a cellphone belonging to one of the victims was also recovered.”

On Sunday, police proceeded to Mohlaletsi village under the Apel policing area for further investigations. They recovered an unlicenced firearm believed to have been used during the commission of the crime. “The firearm was recovered at a local tuck shop belonging to a foreign national. He (the foreign national) was then arrested for possession of an unlicenced firearm,” said Ledwaba. Two people will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the brutal murder of a 56-year-old woman and her 31-year-old son from Ivy Park in Polokwane. File Picture: Ekurhuleni Metro Police “The suspect appeared before Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Monday January 22, and his case was postponed to next week Tuesday, January 30 for bail application and further police investigations.”

The police operation concluded at Waterfalls, under the Mopani District, where the remaining body parts of the deceased were found stored in a black bucket. “With these recent arrests, the total number of suspects in custody now amounts to four. The other individuals were detained last week on January 13,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, denounced the brutal murders of the mother and son.