Missing person’s body found in suitcase, floating in stream

Durban – The body of a 37-year-old man who was reported missing, has been found stuffed in a suitcase. Eastern Cape police found the suitcase dumped at Phahlane Street, Newvale on Sunday morning at about 10am.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police were summoned to the scene and on arrival they found the body in a suitcase in a stream,” said police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni. “Upon investigation it was revealed that the deceased was reported as missing person on January 14.” Mdleleni said one person has been arrested and charged with murder.

"The suspect will appear in the Komani Magistrate’s Court soon.“ In another incident, a 23-year-old municipal sub-contractor was killed while unblocking a drain in Missionvale in the Eastern Cape. According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu: “It is alleged two sub-contractors were busy inside a drain in GG Grounds in Missionvale when a blockage gave way and the drain started to flow.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The strong suction pulled both workers into the pipe underneath the water. “Rescue workers from the SAPS and the Fire department managed to recover both victims. They were resuscitated and rushed to hospital.” The next day one person died while the other remained critical in hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement