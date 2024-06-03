Missing police officer’s body found on rocks at West Bank Beach

Police in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest docket after the body of one of its members was found lying on the rocks on the beach in East London. The 36-year-old police sergeant stationed at the Cambridge police station was found on Saturday afternoon on June 1.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police officer was found lying between the rocks at the West Bank beach in East London. “It is alleged that on May 30, 2024, Sergeant Sinethemba Msutu was involved in an accident with his private vehicle and was taken to a private hospital for treatment. On the same night, a colleague picked him up and took him to his police barracks at SAPS Cambridge,” Naidu said. The following day, after his release, a colleague collected Sergeant Msutu from the hospital.

“On May 31, 2024, at about 9.30am, a fire was reported in the Sergeant’s room. He was not in the room at the time. A missing persons report was opened on the same day. “On Saturday, June 1, 2024, at about 2pm, his body was spotted by a fisherman. “An inquest docket has been opened, pending the results of the post-mortem report,” Naidu said.

At the weekend, the SAPS lost another colleague on the R75 Despatch Road on Saturday. The torrential rainfall resulted in the death of the police constable attached to the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Gqeberha. “At about 6.20pm, Constable Elroy May, 39, was a passenger in the police vehicle when their vehicle overturned due to the bad weather conditions. The tarmac was very wet and the rain was pelting.

“According to a witness, the driver of the state vehicle lost control and rolled against the embankment and then landed on its roof. Constable May died on the scene,” Naidu said. Police have opened a case of culpable homicide. [email protected]