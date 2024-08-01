Missing rifle and ammunition found in a SAPS, SANParks joint operation

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, in collaboration with Crime Intelligence from SANParks, has achieved a major breakthrough in the case of a rifle that went missing several weeks ago in Skukuza. On Wednesday, July 31, during the joint operation, a 37-year-old Skukuza ranger was arrested in Hluvukani, near Thulamahashe, in the Bushbuckridge area. The ranger’s arrest coincided with World Ranger Day celebrations.

Upon receiving crucial intelligence from SANParks, the Mpumalanga Tactical Response Team (TRT) and a Cash-in-Transit (CIT) crime unit from the Ehlanzeni District acted quickly on leads from Skukuza in the Kruger National Park. Through thorough interrogation and investigation, a ranger emerged as the prime suspect. The missing rifle, along with 18 rounds of ammunition, was discovered hidden in the celing of a house in Hluvukani.

The suspect is currently detained and will face charges related to illegal firearm possession and ammunition, with potential additional charges, including theft, pending further investigation. As per protocol, the discovered firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine if it was involved in any prior criminal activity. The suspect is due to appear in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday, August 2.