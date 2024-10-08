Missing skipper John ‘Matambu’ Dercksen’s sister turns to AfriForum for help in finding answers after brother’s disappearance

The family of a well-known skipper who went missing in March this year, have turned to AfriForum in the hopes that justice will be served. John Dercksen, affectionately known as 'Matambu' was reported missing on March 16. At the time, the National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon, said Matambu's burnt fishing ski-boat was located in the vicinity of Dobela on the Mozambique coastline.

He said there were no signs of the KZN North Coast skipper or the man who chartered the fished vessel. It is alleged that the men departed from the Sodwana Bay the previous day. IOL previously reported that a suspect, Ferdie Visser, had been arrested and was deported to South Africa. He appeared in the Manguzi Magistrate's Court in April on charges of fraud after the charter company owner, Regardt Scott, opened a case against him.

The charge was withdrawn in May after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) claimed that Visser was not brought before court in compliance with the Extradition Act. AfriForum's Barry Bateman said the NPA dropped the charges, citing an “international procedural irregularity” in Visser’s deportation from Mozambique. He said Dercksen's sister, Cherie Eilertsen, has been conducting her own investigation into the matter and has not been assisted by police or the NPA.

"She has briefed the unit to get answers from the NPA and to ensure that the case is properly investigated and Visser is charged and prosecuted on a charge of murder and fraud," he said. In a letter addressed to the NPA, AfriForum's head of Private Prosecution, Gerrie Nel, said the withdrawal of the case against Visser and despite assurances from the NPA that the matter was still receiving attention, neither Eilertsen nor Scott have been approached for information or statements that could help the case. "The inference is apt that with hollow commitments to conduct further investigations were made merely to appease our clients. We are astounded that the NPA treats the investigation of what is unquestionably a murder as separate from the fraud allegations. Surely, the accused should be prosecuted in one trial for fraud and murder. We submit the separation of issues is peculiar," Nel said.

He added that the matter has now been under investigation for more than six months and a request for an update and report on the prosecution and re-enrolment of the suspect cannot be unreasonable. "The approach to investigating a possible rendition appears to have moved the focus away from ensuring that justice is done for the victims of the crimes," Nel said. IOL has approached the NPA for comment, and the story will be updated.