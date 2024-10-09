Missing South African teacher found dead in Cambodia

A 26-year-old South African teacher has been found dead in Cambodia. Angelique Tong, originally from Johannesburg, was reported missing last month. She had been teaching at the IQ International School in in Siem Reap, in Cambodia.

According to police reports, Tong suffered a heart attack, allegedly as a result of a drug binge. Khmer Times reported that Tong was found dead at her boyfriend's apartment in Phnom Penh Thmey in the Sen Sok district. The couple had been dating for a week, reports stated. Phnom Penh Municipal Police spokesperson, Colonel Sam Vichhika, said Tong's body was found on September 30.

He said she had visited her British boyfriend. Angelique Tong was found dead after being reported missing last month. Picture: Facebook

Vichhika told the publication that the couple went swimming in the pool at the apartment complex when Tong felt unwell. Police said her boyfriend, known as "Jack" then took her up to his room to lie down. He found her dead a short while later and alerted police officials. Vichhika told Khmer Times that the autopsy report revealed that Tong's cause of death was from a heart attack and drug use. Vichhika said police did not suspect "Jack" of being involved in Tong's death.