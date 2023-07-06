Missing Zeerust elderly woman found dead in a water canal

An elderly woman who went missing three weeks ago, near Zeerust, has been found dead in a water canal. North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said Martha Molefe, 77, was found dead in a water canal in Groot Marico on Tuesday.

"An inquest docket has been opened for investigation," Mokgwabone said. Molefe of Welbedacht, Lehurutshe near Zeerust, was last seen by her aunt on June 18 at about 5 pm when she and a friend attended a funeral in Groot Marico outside Zeerust. She later left the funeral and never returned home.

According to the police, a search was conducted in the area without success. In another missing person case, Kopano Ledikwa, 16, was found and reunited with his family. He was found at an initiation school in Mahikeng, North West police said.