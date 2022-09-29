Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Mitchells Plain teenager to appear in court over murder of magistrate Romay van Rooyen

Western Cape magistrate Romay van Rooyen.

Published 2h ago

Durban – An 18-year-old is expected to make his first appearance in the Simonstown Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of magistrate Romay van Rooyen.

The teenager was arrested at his home in Mitchells Plain earlier this week, following an operation involving the Hawks, National Priority Violent Crime Investigation, Digital Forensic Investigation and the Priority Crime Management Centre.

A relative found Van Rooyen, 50, dead in her home in Red Roman Street, Marina Da Gama, on September 10. She had reportedly been strangled.

Her car was stolen but has since been recovered by police near Mitchells Plain.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale told “Cape Argus” that the suspect was someone known to Van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, working in the district and regional courts, before becoming a state advocate in the Western Cape High Court.

She became an acting magistrate in 2016 where she presided at magistrate’s courts in the Western Cape. In October 1 last year she was appointed as a permanent additional magistrate for the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

IOL

