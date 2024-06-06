MK Party member gunned down in Cato Manor in Durban

A man has reportedly been shot dead in the Cato Manor area of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, said the police. The man is Mxolisi Zungu, who is believed to be a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) was shot with his own firearm of which he had been robbed, said the eNCA.

Zungu was reportedly walking with his wife when this incident took place and he was shot from behind by the alleged perpetrator. He was shot just down the road from where he lived after he dropped off his child and then went with his wife, said the news network. MK party members congregated at the man’s house in mourning and to show support to the family during this difficult time.

The political party’s head of security for KZN, Sizwe Zungu told eNCA said Zungu was an election organiser in the ward during the 2024 general elections. “It is a big concern to us to lose such a calibre of a member because we believe that everyone deserves to be safe. But, if we are losing members like this, it is a concern. “However, we will wait for the police and we wish to tell our members to not take the law into their own hands, let’s wait for the authorities. The community is also getting concerned. These types of crimes keep happening and no one is getting arrested. It’s becoming a pattern in this community too,” Zungu told the news outlet.