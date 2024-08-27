Mob justice: Another man beaten to death in Limpopo village

Police at Giyani, in the Mopani district of Limpopo, have launched manhunt for assailants who assaulted a 21-year-old man who later died at hospital. The incident occurred at Giyani Homu village on Friday, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Police were summoned to the local hospital after the man was transferred to the hospital with serious multiple injuries all over his body. He was certified dead,” he said. The deceased man’s identity is currently being withheld by police, pending further investigations. A case of murder is being probed. “It is alleged that the deceased was attacked and assaulted by angry community members of Homu village section 14C in the Giyani policing area,” said Ledwaba.

Police said the motive behind the gruesome murder is currently under investigation. “Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police on Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, nearest police station or use My SAPS App. The police investigations are continuing,” said Ledwaba. A 21-year-old Limpopo man was brutally attacked by angry community members and he later died in hospital. File Picture Last week, IOL reported that a 37-year-old man was fatally assaulted by community members in Limpopo after he was accused of stealing electricity cables.

The mob justice incident occurred on a Sunday night, at around 10pm. Police received a complaint about a mob that was severely assaulting the accused man at Xigamani village, and the officers rushed to the scene hoping to intervene and rescue the man. “While driving along Mphambo village, 10 kilometres ahead to the crime scene, they were stopped by the community who showed them a lifeless body of a 37-year-old male victim inside a wheelbarrow with severe injuries on the forehead,” Ledwaba said at the time.