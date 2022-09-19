Mob justice: Joburg cops warn community after alleged robber is severely beaten

Pretoria - Police in Joburg have arrested a 35-year-old man for house robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at Standard House, a block of flats situated at the corner of Jeppe and Simmonds Street in the city centre. Spokesperson for police in Joburg central, Captain Xoli Mbele, said the incidents happened on Sunday night, during hours of load shedding.

“The victim paid his friend a visit in the above-mentioned place during load shedding when there was no electricity. When walking in the passage, on the 7th floor, they were approached by three males,” Mbele narrated. He said after the victims were asked questions about a certain “Florence”, the assailants him and his host with firearms and grabbed them. “They robbed them of their cellphones and locked them inside before they fled the scene. The victims managed to free themselves through the window and screamed for help. The community came to their rescue,” said Mbele.

“One suspect was apprehended, and unlicensed firearm and live ammunition recovered from him. He was severely assaulted by the community before the police came to his rescue.” Mbele said the heavily assaulted man is still in hospital, under police guard. “Two of his accomplices are still at large with cellphones of the victims,” he said.

“The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes. Investigation is underway and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.” Meanwhile, Joburg central SAPS station commander Brigadier Ivan Perumal has commended the “good work done in the apprehension of the suspect and confiscation of the firearm”. He also urged community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands “because it is also a crime”.

