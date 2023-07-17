Mob justice turned to murder: Lengthy prison sentences for six men

Six men involved in a community mob justice which resulted in murder at Ramokala village in the North West, have been handed 20 years behind bars. The Mogwase Regional Court sentenced Fanie Maphonkolo, 29, Tumelo Masisi, 37, Neo Lebeloane, 29, Aupa Mosesi, 35, Goitsemang Khunou, 28, and Esrom Mafoko, 42, to 15 years for murder and a further 10 years on a charge of attempted murder.

In addition to the fifteen years, the court ordered that the five years from the attempted murder charge run concurrently with the fifteen years, which means they will face an effective twenty-year period of direct imprisonment. Their conviction emanates from an incident that occurred on December 27, 2018 at Ramokala village, where Andries Mabula and Mogomotsi Mojela were taken from their homes to a bus stop where they were brutally assaulted by members of the community. “The victims were suspected of having been paid R3,000 to, kill Maphonkolo and Masisi,” NPA regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame said.

“The two sustained serious injuries from the ordeal, and they were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Mojela later succumbed to death as a result of the injuries. The surviving victim had to be relocated to another province as a result of the threats made towards him prior to the commencement of the trial,” Mamothame said. In aggravation of sentence, State prosecutor William Lebelo urged the court to impose a sentence befitting the crime and one that will send a strong message that community members should report all crimes to authorities and not take matters into their own hands. In imposing the sentence, Magistrate Herbert Modiba agreed with the State and remarked that the accused violated the deceased's right to life, the surviving victim’s right to bodily integrity and security, and his right to be free from being subjected to violence.