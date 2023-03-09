Mob justice: Two in court after alleged robbers were stripped naked, fatally beaten on Valentine’s Day

Pretoria – Police in Polokwane have arrested two suspects for three counts of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a fatal vigilante incident on February 14. The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court today.

During the horrific incident, four men were allegedly stripped naked and severely sjamboked in Polokwane. This happened after the four were accused of robbery by a group of vigilante community members. “One of the victims succumbed to the injuries soon after he was admitted in hospital. The second victim died after four days and the third (died) after nine days,” according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. The deceased were identified by police as Maropeng Reabetswe Moriti, 27, Lemmy Marisa, 30, and Bruce Mzanda, 31.

“The video showing the four naked men that were visibly severely assaulted went viral on social media and the police soon thereafter launched an investigation,” Mojapelo said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the suspected killers, as this would send a clear message against vigilantism. Police also warned that more arrests are possible as the investigation widens.

Last year, a 37-year-old woman, believed to be a loan shark (mashonisa), was killed by a mob at Salema village in Limpopo’s Saselamani police precinct. Mojapelo said the woman was tied to a motor vehicle and dragged between villages. “The police received a complaint about a vigilante incident at the said village in which a mob intended to burn the house of a 37-year-old woman believed to be a money lender. The police rushed to the scene and discovered that the mob had tied the victim to her motor vehicle and dragged her to the bushes,” Mojapelo said.