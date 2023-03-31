Durban – KZN police said a case of business robbery was being investigated after a mobile clinic performing male circumcisions, was robbed this week. The incident took place on Wednesday after 2pm, in the Umbumbulu area on the KZN South Coast.

It is alleged that five female staff had been performing a circumcision on a male patient when five robbers stormed the mobile clinic. According to reports, three of the men were armed with pistols and ordered the five staff, the driver and the patient to hand over money, bank cards, wallets and cellphones. It is alleged that they locked the seven victims in the back of the mobile clinic and fled the scene.

No shots had been fired. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of business robbery was being investigated. “It is alleged by the complainant that he and his colleagues were performing their duties when they were approached by the suspects who robbed them off their belongings such as five cellphones, cash and luggages.”

Gwala said three of the suspects had been armed and the matter was under investigation. In another incident in Durban, three people were shot at a “popular” restaurant on Thursday evening. According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, the incident took place in the Umgeni Park area.