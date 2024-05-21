Mom, 56, and her 40-year-old son gunned down at their home

Police in Bolobedu, in Limpopo have activated a massive manhunt for assailants who shot and killed a 56-year-old woman and her son, aged 40. The mother and son were brutally killed on Sunday morning, at Shawela village.

“Police were notified about the shooting incident and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a male victim lying down in a pool of blood inside the house, with gunshot wounds,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Members of the emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the 40-year-old man was certified dead. “His identity is currently withheld for investigation purposes,” said Ledwaba.

Police were further informed that a 56-year-old woman was also shot during the same incident. The injured woman was transported to a local hospital, where she lost her life. The 56-year-old mother sustained gunshot wounds, and was rushed to hospital where she died. File Picture: Courtney Africa / Independent Newspapers “Preliminary investigations revealed that unknown suspects knocked at the residence of the 40-year-old deceased man, and he went to the gate. A heated argument ensued at the gate. His mother also went outside to check, and gunshots were heard,” said Ledwaba.

After the shooting, police said the 40-year-old son ran into the house, where he collapsed. His father, aged 63, also went outside to probe what was happening, and he found his wife writhing in pain, with gunshot wounds. “She was rushed to hospital, and unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries,” said Ledwaba.

Police said the motive behind the brutal attack, which resulted in the murder of the mother and son, is unknown. “Anyone with information regarding the incident may urgently contact the investigating officer Sergeant Kedibone David on 079 897 5330 or 082 414 2953, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or use My SAPS App,” the police appealed. Last month, a Mpumalanga woman and her 23-year-old daughter were murdered in their home. File Picture Last month, police in Mpumalanga launched an investigation after a 40-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter were murdered in their home.