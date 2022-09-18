Mom and son arrested by Hawks for selling drugs

Pretoria – A 63-year-old mother and her son, 31, have been arrested by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team for allegedly dealing in drugs. Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke, said the mom and her son were apprehended on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Hawks received a tip-off about a drug business that was at a house in Seshego outside Polokwane and followed up. The house was identified and searched with the assistance of the Masemola K9 unit,” said Maluleke. “On searching the house, suspected heroin drugs with an estimated value of R50 000 were found and seized.” Maluleke said the two would appear in court on Monday.

“Both suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday (September 19) for possession and dealing in drugs,” he said. In March, Collins Emeka Akonam, 22, and a 24-year-old woman Mahlatse Eunicah Maseko appeared separately before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, charged with possession and dealing in drugs. At the time, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said the two were arrested by members of the police provincial organised-crime unit and provincial detectives.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said the law enforcement units had receiving information about the presence of drug dealers in Thornhill, Polokwane. “The police discovered heroin and crystal meth drugs worth more than R3.5m,” said Malabi Dzhangi. “The police then proceeded to the next house in the estate and found drugs worth over R100 000 and the suspect's vehicle was also seized.”

Story continues below Advertisement