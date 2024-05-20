Mom reports teenage son after finding him assaulting 10-year-old cousin

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to a 19-year-old Zimbabwean national facing rape charges for allegedly molesting his 10-year-old cousin. According to Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lumka Mahanjana, the mother of the 10-year-old victim and the mother of the teenager are siblings.

“The 10-year-old victim had visited her aunt where the accused (19-year-old boy) also resided. During night time, on 13 April 2024, the victim and the accused slept on the floor, while the aunt slept on the bed in the same room,” said Mahanjana. At about 11pm, after the aunt switched off the lights, the boy’s mother noticed movement on the floor, where the two were sleeping. “The aunt (to the 10-year-old victim) then uncovered the two, and she saw her son naked and the victim with no underwear. When she asked what was happening, the 10-year-old told her that the accused raped her. The aunt then called the mother of the victim and told her what had happened, and reported the matter to the police the following morning,” said Mahanjana.

The teenage boy was arrested on April 14, after he handed himself over to police in the presence of his mother and the mother of the victim. “In court, the accused denied committing the offence and through his legal representative, the accused asked to be released on bail because he is still a school-going learner doing Grade 11. He also argued that his further incarceration will affect him negatively and he will miss writing his exams and will not be able to continue with his schooling,” said Mahanjana. The teenager also told the court that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

However, the State prosecutor Chris Maruma, opposed the accused’s release on bail. Maruma told the court that the accused was a flight risk because he was illegal in the country. “Furthermore, the accused is known to the victim and can therefore influence the victim to withdraw charges,” Maruma submitted.

In the end, the court agreed with the State that the accused was a flight risk and therefore bail was denied. The matter was postponed to June 3 2024 for further investigations. In February, IOL reported that a 32-year-old Olievenhoutbosch father was found guilty of the rape and attempted murder of his 11-month-old daughter, as well as defeating the ends of justice in the High Court in Pretoria.