Mom shot outside Midrand mosque remains critical as condolences stream in for her murdered 9-year-old son

Durban - A 41-year-old mother who was gunned down outside a Midrand mosque on Wednesday afternoon remains in a critical condition in hospital. The woman had been inside her vehicle with her two children - a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

The vehicle came under fire with a hail of bullets at around 3pm. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the boy was rushed to a clinic situated in the Mosque by members of the public who had witnessed the event. “However, he was declared deceased on arrival of paramedics.”

Herbst said the mother sustained gunshot wounds to her head and chest, and had to be airlifted to hospital. By Wednesday morning, the mother remained in hospital in a serious condition. “She is currently undergoing surgery”.

Herbst said the 14-year-old daughter, who was seated in the back seat, was not injured. Following the incident, police launched a manhunt for the two suspects. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Masondo said it was reported that the mother had just picked up her children from school when they were accosted by two men who shot at them.

“The two suspects then jumped into a car that was parked nearby and sped off.” Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop number 0860 010 111. Meanwhile, people have condemned the incident on Twitter: Marcia @marcia_breeze : Every day is a traumatic day in South Africa. The anxiety when you step outside of the house because you don't know what could happen to you. Will this ever stop?

