Mom, son and Eskom senior buyer granted bail after allegedly stealing over R14 million

Pretoria - A mother and her son, Rabela Sara Jones, 71, and Godfrey Jason Jones, 46, have appeared in the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court alongside former Eskom employee Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, 42, in connection with almost R15 million fraud at Eskom. “Their appearance (the mother and son) followed after they were arrested by the Hawks' Middelburg-based serious commercial crime investigation team together with Eskom forensic investigators on the same day, facing charges of theft, fraud and money laundering,” said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Captain Sekgotodi Dineo Lucy

It is alleged that Eskom advertised a tender for the supply and delivery of pumps at Arnot power station in 2015. “Engel Frost Investment was appointed or awarded the (contract)… while assisted by Eskom employee Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi. The company submitted documents which were fraudulent,” said Sekgotodi. “Furthermore, Nkosi misled the financial section of Eskom to approve an upfront payment of R14 million to Engel Frost Investment, while in true fact it was false.”

Eskom paid R14m to the company, and the Hawks said it did not deliver the pumps. Instead, the people from the company allegedly disappeared. “An intensive investigation was conducted by Eskom forensic investigators concerning money which was stolen. After they uncovered the shenanigans, the fraud case was opened and referred to the Middelburg-based Hawks serious commercial crime investigation for further exploration,” said Sekgotodi. “During their probe, it was discovered that from March to April 2013, Nkosi, who was employed by Eskom at Arnot power station as a senior buyer, allegedly colluded with his accomplices, a director of Angel Frost Investment (PTY) Ltd Rabela Sara Jones and her two sons, Godfrey Jason Jones, and the other one who is on the run.”

The Hawks said Jones and Nkosi, acting in concert, defrauded Eskom of R14 736 882. It is further alleged that the sons were appointed as signatories in the company. The three appeared in the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Nkosi and Godfrey Jason Jones were each granted R100 000 bail. Rabela Sara Jones was granted R30 000 bail, based on the reasons that “she is old and chronic”. “Their case was postponed to 5 May 2023 for tracing of the fourth accused who failed to appear in court despite being informed,” said Sekgotodi.