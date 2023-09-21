Mom wanted by cops after newborn baby is found alive inside a dustbin in Mpumalanga

A newborn baby has been rescued after he was found concealed in a plastic bag and dumped in a dustbin in Van Blerk Park, Mpumalanga. Provincial spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the shocking discovery was made by a man collecting recycling materials at the dustbin last Friday.

“He opened a plastic bag only to find the infant with umbilical cord still attached. Fortunately, police were passing by as they were patrolling the area. They were then stopped and informed of the incident,” said Mdhluli. Mdhluli added that emergency services were called on the scene, and the little boy was rushed to hospital for checkups as well as treatment. “So far, the baby is reported to be doing well,” he said.

According to Mdhluli, the case has been handed over to the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the “inhuman” act. "The conduct displayed by the child's mother is uncalled for. No matter how the situation may be, the behaviour can never be condoned. The life of the innocent boy does not deserve such kind of treatment,’’ she said.