Mom wanted by cops after newborn baby is placed in plastic bag, dumped on sports field in Mpumalanga

A newborn baby has been rescued after she was found concealed in a plastic bag, and dumped on a sports field at Mbuzini, in Mpumalanga. Police said the shocking discovery was made by children who were playing around the sports field on Sunday afternoon, at around 3pm.

“The children allegedly alerted elders who responded to the call and they found the baby girl who was still alive. It is alleged that the elders assisted the baby with first aid including the safe cutting of umbilical cord,” according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. The newborn baby was then taken to a local hospital for medical attention. A newborn baby was rescued by community members after she was abandoned pn a sports field in Mbuzini, Mpumalanga. File Picture: Pexels On Monday morning, police said the baby was said to be in hospital, where she was “doing well under the observation of health practitioners”.

Police are appealing for community members with information relating to the incident to report it, so that the baby’s mother can be arrested. Mohlala said that a case of concealment of birth was registered. The police urged anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the baby girl's mother to please contact the police or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or alternatively on My SAPS App. “All received information will be treated with confidentiality,” said Mohlala.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the “inhuman” act. “This month we are supposed to pride ourselves with the best practices by our women,” said Manamela. Last year, a 28-year-old mother appeared before the Taung Magistrate’s Court in North West for allegedly murdering her one-year-old daughter.

At the time, spokesperson for the SAPS in North West, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, said the woman’s court appearance stems from an incident which was reported to police. “The grandparents allegedly reported that they saw the 28-year-old mother leaving the house in Dryharts with her one-year-old baby, but returned alone later. Upon questioning her about the whereabouts of her child, she could not give any explanation, and the police were contacted,” Myburgh explained. “Subsequent investigations led the police to an open bushy area, where the body of the baby was found on Saturday afternoon, March 12, 2022,” she said.