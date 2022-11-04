Mom’s boyfriend arrested in Tshwane for raping little girl, and showing her his genitals

Pretoria - A 29-year-old man from Centurion, has appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape and exposing his genitals to a 10-year-old girl. The accused man and the mother of the abused child were in a romantic relationship, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana.

The name of the alleged rapist is withheld to protect the minor victim. “It is alleged that on 31 October 2022, while the mother of the minor was at work, the child went to the accused (man’s) shack to fetch a bank card to buy bread. When she entered his shack, the accused pulled her, undressed and raped her,” said Mahanjana. “The following morning, the mother noticed stains on the child’s underwear. Upon enquiring, the child told her what had happened.”

The concerned mother took her child to the hospital and subsequently opened a case at the police station. “The accused was arrested the same day upon their return from the police station,” said Mahanjana. “The case was remanded to 10 November 2022, for the State to verify the accused’s alternative address and to set a date for a formal bail application.”

Earlier today, IOL reported that the Mhala Regional Court in Mpumalanga, had sentenced a 41-year-old man from Huntington, near Mkhuhlu, to two life imprisonment terms for raping his stepdaughter on two separate occasions. The name of the convicted rapist is being withheld to protect the teenage victim. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Monica Nyuswa, said the teenage girl was living with her mother and the 41-year-old man.

