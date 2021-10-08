Mom’s male friend arrested after family eats poison laced food in Mpumalanga

PRETORIA: The SAPS in Mpumalanga has condemned an incident in which members of a family at Elukwatini were reportedly poisoned, resulting in the death of a two-year-old girl. The child’s four-year-old brother and 59-year-old grandfather were fighting for their lives in hospital, said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“A 30-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident. He is due to appear before the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court today… (on) a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder,” said Mohlala. “According to the (SAPS) report… in the evening of the said day, a 26-year-old woman from Mooiplaas near Elukwatini prepared supper for her family and, thereafter, her male friend reportedly told her that something was burning in the kitchen but she indicated that the stove was off. The male friend then allegedly went to the kitchen and then returned.” Later, it is said the woman dished for her father as well as her two children.

“The male friend allegedly refused to eat, citing that he would have the meal later… The woman reportedly did not have a meal as well, as it is said that she often had her meal together with her male friend, in the same dish,” Mohlala said. Moments later, the little girl reportedly got sick and started vomiting. The boy also became sick. “Their grandfather too joined the queue whereby the emergency services personnel were summoned but, on their arrival, the younger one was certified dead. The boy as well as the woman's father were taken to hospital for treatment,” said Mohlala.

The SAPS at Elukwatini was informed about the incident and a case was opened. Mohlala said an investigation was conducted, and the preliminary findings suggest that the family members became the victims of an alleged poisoning. The mother’s friend was then arrested.