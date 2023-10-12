'Money allegedly taken out of municipal bank account for Nelson Mandela Memorial lecture that didn't happen'

A Member of the Executive Council (MEC) in the Free State, a political adviser in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality, and a chief director were arrested on Thursday afternoon. The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said they would appear in the Kroonstad Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering, and the Contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act 56 of 2003.

"The matter emanates from a 2017 incident when the MEC was still the executive mayor. It is alleged that the three suspects colluded to take over R150,000 belonging to Moqhaka Local Municipality under the guise that the money would be spent on a sound system to be used during a Nelson Mandela memorial lecture. "This event never took place despite money having been transacted out of the municipal bank account," said Hawks Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli. Mohobeleli said the Free State head of the Hawks, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, has applauded investigators working on this case for their hard work, which led to the court issuing warrants of arrest.

"She has encouraged them to pursue all matters they are investigating with vigour," Mohobeleli said. Bloemfontein-based commercial radio station, OFM, reported that the arrested MEC was Motshidisi Koloi of Social Development. Koloi was the mayor of Moqhaka Local Municipality in 2017.